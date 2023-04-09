Is Nikola Jokić injured or did he just leave the field as a precaution?

Nikola Jokić left the Utah – Denver game, the penultimate one before the playoffs! He went straight to the locker room after the third quarter, in which his team took the lead after a very poor start and incredible foul awarded to the Serb.

Given that Michael Malone kept only the reserve players on the field at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, the assumption is that he certainly did not want to risk the health of the leading players in a game that means nothing as a result. However, Jokić played at his own pace, because even though he scored only six points, he had 10 rebounds and assists. And look at his most beautiful move:

EYES IN THE BACK OF HIS HEAD Jokic has a game-high 10 assists on the NBA App.pic.twitter.com/OvYvpmqAl6 — NBA (@NBA)April 8, 2023

Denver secured first place in the Western standings with a score of 52-28, and in the last game before the playoffs on Sunday, they will play at home against the Sacramento Kings, who returned to the playoffs after 16 years. Waiting for the real and most important battle, for the title, the assumption is that everything will be OK with Nikola and that he will be ready to attack the main goal with his teammates from the first day of the playoffs.

Jokić was uncertain before the match in Salt Lake City due to a previously reported calf injury, but he was still able to spend 27 minutes on the field seemingly without major problems. He spent the fourth quarter among his teammates on the bench, but dressed in a tracksuit, which made it clear that he would not play again.

Nikola did his part of the job in the league season on time and he did it perfectly, so before the playoffs, Denver stands like this in the Western Conference standings: