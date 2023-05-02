Nikola Jokić is not MVP in the NBA, but Joel Embiid 2023 | Sports

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić is not the MVP of the 2022/23 NBA season despite fantastic games and even better numbers. His best rival is Joel Embiid.

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić failed to win the third consecutive MVP award. The NBA named Joel Embiid the Most Valuable Player of the 2022/23 season (MVP)., as was announced at the end of the competition year. The media favored Embido and pointed out that it would not be fair for Jokić to win the flattering title three times in a row, for which the Serbian basketball player does not care too much, so when he was asked if he would follow the official announcement – he only said that it does not affect him: “I hope it will be a sunny day and I will be at the pool at that time”.

However, it will remain somewhat unclear how Joel Embiid managed to triumph in front of Nikola Jokic since the Serbian center recorded an almost triple-double performance in the regular part of the season, while at the same time his team was the best in the West. He often “pulled” the team on his own, while Embid had much more help from Harden, Maxi and other Philadelphia players.

According to the media, Embid received the MVP award for the first time in his career, for which he “whined” many times in public, and then, after criticism, turned the story around and said that he was not interested in it, but only in a championship ring with Philadelphia. This season, he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the regular season. and his team is leading in the semifinals of the East 1:0 against Boston, with the fact that Embiid was not in the first match due to a new injury.



During that time, Nikola Jokić is leading Denver to the finals of the West, because on his “drive” they took a 2:0 lead against the terrible Phoenix, and it is the Serb who is the best player of his team. This season he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, he was the absolute leader in triple-doubles (29), but even that was not enough.

Despite all that, Jokić and Embid played only one match against each other this year. In it, Denver led for a long time, Jokić dominated, but then the whole team “disintegrated” and left the victory to Philadelphia. Right then, Embid scored 47 points and had 18 rebounds, which was his argument for the MVP award, however we should not forget that he “wasn’t allowed to come” to the rematch in Colorado, that is, he hasn’t visited Denver for four years.

We’ll see if the “voters” will regret this decision after the playoffs, or if they might even anger Nikola Jokić, who wants to win the title with Denver after two MVP awards.