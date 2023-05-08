Nikola Jokić is the best in the world Šekil O Nil | Sport

Who is the best basketball player in the world? Officially, it’s Joel Embiid, but Nikola Jokić also has something to say.

Izvor: YouTube/NBA on TNT/Screenshot

Nikola Jokic did not get the third consecutive award for the most valuable player of the NBA, since the Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was declared MVP. It was expected that the voting would be “close”, considering that there is little that separates the great seasons of Jokić and Embido, so that in the end everyone was surprised by the result in which the basketball player of the Seventy-Sixers “dominated”. So much so that one of the voters, American journalists, didn’t even put Jokić in the top five!?

This caused quite a stir in the basketball show they were on Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley led a discussion on this topic, showering Somborac with only superlatives after the game against Phoenix when he scored 53 points.

“Jokić is the best in the league. Big man… Nikola Jokić is the best in this game. This was an incredible game. Jokić plays like the biggest!”, said O’Neill, then asked his colleague and eternal “opponent” Charles Barkley if he agreed with that: “There’s Joel, Janis, Joker. You can vote for one of them and place them in one of the first three places. Again, one of the journalists who voted, I don’t know his name, didn’t even put Jokic in the top five”.

After that, there was a storm that “people like that shouldn’t even vote” because anyone who watches basketball can clearly see that Jokic, Embiid and Adetokunbo were “a level above everyone else” during this season, to which Barkley followed up and clearly said what thoughts of that person who is not named: “It’s about a damn idiot!”.

