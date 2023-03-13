The Serbian NBA ace achieved a triple-double again, but his Denver lost to Brooklyn.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic and Denver failed to make a miraculous turnaround! The Serbian missed a tough shot with three seconds left to give the Nuggets the lead and possibly the win. The shot over two players stopped on the hoop, and the score remained written 121:120 for the Brooklyn Nets. Then, one goal from the penalty line was enough for Mikal Bridges to “close” the game and make the final score 122:120 for the Nets. Nikola then had another attempt, an even harder three-point shot for the triumph, but it didn’t go in either, although it was close.

Denver thus suffered its third consecutive defeat, and the guests got out of a very complicated situation, because in the last five minutes they lost a double-digit lead and almost won. However, they inflicted Denver’s 22nd defeat this season (with 46 wins), and the phenomenal game of Nikola Jokić did not help the host, who finished the match with another triple-double performance of 35 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists.

Denver was losing 105:116 five minutes and 17 seconds before the end, and namesakes Kristijan and Bruce Brown helped Jokić and together with him completely brought the Nuggets back into the game. After a basket by the Serbian ace with 2:46 to go, the difference was only one point (115:116), but Denver was unable to turn it around – even though it had a chance.

Bruce Brown missed a 3-pointer for the lead (at 119:121) with one minute and eight seconds left, Jokic then failed to tie the game as he missed one of two free throws (120:121), and the drama reached its climax 23 seconds into the game. before the end.

Denver coach Michael Malone then asked for a “challenge” and asked the referees to turn his team’s offense into an offensive foul and he succeeded! The ball went to Denver, and Brooklyn’s best player until then, Spencer Dinwiddie, almost became a tragedy. Unfortunately for everyone who loves Jokic and Denver, the Nuggets were unable to punish it and win in the remaining 23 seconds.