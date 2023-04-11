Demarcus Cousins ​​believes that Nikola Jokic must not be MVP again…

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokić brought Denver to the first place in the West, thanks to him the team is on top, will have the advantage of the home field and is waiting for an opponent in the playoffs. He averages 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per match and it is speculated that he intentionally missed the last few matches so as not to suffer new attacks from the media.

While waiting for the next rival, his former teammate calls him out. Demarcus Cousins ​​attacked the Serbian center and believes that he should not win the third consecutive MVP award. “I’m not okay with Jokić being a three-time consecutive MVP, because then the talk about him being the best of all time would start and we can all agree that he’s not. I’m not saying he can’t be or doesn’t deserve more in the future, but I can’t say that at this point. He didn’t win anything, he didn’t play in the Finals,” Cousins ​​said on Kevin Garnett’s podcast.

He continued in the same breath. “Let’s talk about it, Jokic is the best center of all time. To say he’s ahead of Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajjuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, that’s really hard to say. We saw what they all did. Can we sit and say that Jokić is not only the most colorful center, but that he is the best ever with three MVP titles? I don’t feel comfortable saying that“, Cousins ​​concluded.