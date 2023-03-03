Nikola Jokić is the best again!

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokić was named the best player of the Western NBA Conference for February as well, making Denver history. He became an incredible Serbian ace the first player of his team to be named MVP of the conference two months in a row.



Although he has long been accustomed to awards and accolades, the two-time consecutive MVP of the NBA League received recognition for the best player in the West for the sixth time in his career, which for years has not been stronger than this season – especially after the arrival of Kyrie Irving in Dallas and Kevin Durant in the Phoenix Suns.

Jokić averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists in February. He decorated this award with the 100th triple-double in his career, and it sounds equally miraculous that he joined the famous Wilt Chamberlain as the only center with him who had eight or more triple-double performances in one month. And when he has a triple-double, Denver does not lose and is currently 24-0 in those matches this season, and when we include the past in that calculation, the score is 28-0. That’s the longest streak in NBA history!

With all that, Jokić became only the third player in the NBA along with Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook who had a triple-double performance for three months in a row. And how can they not give him the MVP award and the third season in a row? That was the last Larry Bird managed during a streak that lasted from 1983 to 1986.

The wizard from Sombor is averaging 24.6 points with 11.7 rebounds and 10 assists per game this season (highest in his career) and if he lasts until the playoffs, he will be only the third player in NBA history to have a triple-double average. throughout the season. Also, only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook managed to do it before him.

