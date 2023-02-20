Nikola Jokic stood up and approached LeBron James during the NBA draft.

Source: Printscreen/Arena sport

Nikola Jokic he made a show even before the NBA All-Star Spectacle and the All-Star Game started in Utah. The organizers made the decision that the draft, i.e. the selection of the captains of LeBron James and Giannis Adetokumba, will take place right before the start of the match. First, they chose the reserve players, then the starters, and the Serb was almost chosen last.

The ace of Denver did not allow that, Nikola just stood up and approached James even before LeBron said his name. He came up behind him, patted him, and then the legendary Lakers player just said “I choose the Joker, Mr. Triple-Double“. He received applause, and the Serbian player just smiled. So the last pick remained for Lauri Markanen, who ended up in the Greek player’s team.

This is what the teams of the two players looked like in the end, and Jokić ended up in the team with Luka Dončić, which is probably what both of them wished for the most. Although he is on the same team with Joel Embiid, the biggest rival in the race for the MVP award.