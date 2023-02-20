Home World Nikola Jokić NBA All Star Draft almost picked last | Sports
World

Nikola Jokić NBA All Star Draft almost picked last | Sports

by admin
Nikola Jokić NBA All Star Draft almost picked last | Sports

Nikola Jokic stood up and approached LeBron James during the NBA draft.

Source: Printscreen/Arena sport

Nikola Jokic he made a show even before the NBA All-Star Spectacle and the All-Star Game started in Utah. The organizers made the decision that the draft, i.e. the selection of the captains of LeBron James and Giannis Adetokumba, will take place right before the start of the match. First, they chose the reserve players, then the starters, and the Serb was almost chosen last.

The ace of Denver did not allow that, Nikola just stood up and approached James even before LeBron said his name. He came up behind him, patted him, and then the legendary Lakers player just said “I choose the Joker, Mr. Triple-Double“. He received applause, and the Serbian player just smiled. So the last pick remained for Lauri Markanen, who ended up in the Greek player’s team.

This is what the teams of the two players looked like in the end, and Jokić ended up in the team with Luka Dončić, which is probably what both of them wished for the most. Although he is on the same team with Joel Embiid, the biggest rival in the race for the MVP award.

  • LEBRON’S TEAM: Jokic, Doncic, Irving, Embiid, Edwards, Brown, George, Halliburton, Randle, Fox, Jackson Jr.
  • JANIS TEAM: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen, Lillard, Holiday, Giljus-Alexander, DeRosen, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis.
See also  There are nearly 17,000 monkeypox cases in the United States

You may also like

Zelensky: “Thank you Italy, the war will be...

North Korea: Seoul, new launch of ballistic missiles....

Mahmadi Landur the new pearl of Real Madrid...

2.8 magnitude earthquake near Gulf of Policastro (Salerno,...

But where do the workers go – mondoperaio

the 42,000-dollar sculpture shatters – Corriere TV

US, 400,000-dollar missile knocks down an “object” in...

Stabbed in the street in Rome, died aged...

Moby premieres the documentary “Punk Rock Vegan Movie”...

1 dead, 10 wounded in two shootings in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy