Nikola Jokić new contract, the biggest in history 2026 | Sport

Nikola Jokić will once again be the highest paid basketball player in the world.

Nikola Jokic will sign a contract in 2026 on 404 million dollars, for five years! After Boston Celtics basketball player Jaylen Brown signed a record contract for 304 million euros, in America they easily calculated how much the “supermax” extension of Nikola’s current contract could amount to.

According to the current contract, Nikola Jokić will receive $270 million in five years, which means $54 million per year, $4.5 million per month, $150,000 per day, $6,250 per hour and $104 per minute.

For that money, Jokić brought Denver the historic, first title of the NBA champion, as the absolute best player and NBA Finals MVP. In the season before that success, he was the MVP of the league for the second year in a row and thus showed that the Nuggets were there for a reason. last summer they “broke the bank” for the Serbian ace. And being the best basketball player in the world will bring him the most money, so it is also known that a year earlier, in 2025, Luka Dončić will be able to sign a “supermax” contract as well, but for a smaller amount – 367 million dollars. In the same summer, the current MVP Joel Embiid will also receive 367 million, while the next record holder will be the best player of the Boston Celtics, Jason Tatum, who will be able to sign for 334, at the same time as Janis Adetokumbo.

While he is resting and celebrating in Serbia this summer, and while he has not responded to national team coach Svetislav Pešić’s invitation to go to the World Cup, Jokić must also have in mind that record-breaking money is waiting for him in the USA this year and in the following years. See how he celebrated his victory in Sombor to his favorite horse race, Dužianci:

