Nikola Jokić on the wedding ring and a song for his daughter | Sports

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić caused a lot of laughter in the forum, and talked about a very serious topic.

Izvor: Twitter/NBA/printscreen

Denver basketball players have match balls in the NBA finals against Miami, and Nikola Jokić has a chance to put another very valuable ring on his hand in addition to his wedding ring. It is precisely the wedding band that he has been wearing since he married his wife Natalija that is a frequent topic of the American and world media – Nikola Jokić is at every match he plays wearing it, but “tied” to a sneaker.

In fact, she puts the shoelace through the ring, so she is with him in the matches as well. Talking about that detail, but also about the overall importance that family has on him as he fights against the best players in the world, the NBA announced the fifth match of the finals and the first game in which the Denver Nuggets can reach the trophy for this season.

“We know about your ritual about the wedding ring on the shoelace, when did it start?”, is the first question that was asked to Nikola in this video. “When I got married“, was the answer, which made Jokić laugh at his stupidity. Only later could he explain what was really happening. Watch the video in which he talks about his family:

Rituals rooted in family. ♥ From hedgehog songs to tying his wedding ring to his sneaker, Nikola Jokic pays homage to his family every single game. Game 5: Monday, 8:30pm/et on ABCpic.twitter.com/LY8pZalCV4 — NBA (@NBA)June 10, 2023

“I take the wedding ring off my finger, put it on my left sneaker, I keep the wedding ring on my left sneaker because of my family. That is very important to me. They are always with me and on my side, so that’s how I show them love. I send them kisses after the game. They are there at every game, during the entire playoffs,” Nikola said, and then the presenter interrupted him with a question about his daughter.

Pointing with the index finger to the palm was a mystery for basketball fanatics for days, and now Nikola Jokić explained to them what it is all about. “To is a children’s song, an old Serbian song about a hedgehog who goes to sleep. I took it from our coach Ogi, who is Serbian. He and his wife were singing that song to my daughter and she was paying attention and I just stole it. Having my family always by my side is great, that’s something that no one can take away from me,” Jokić finished!