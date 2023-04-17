Nikola Jokić pushed the opponent away with his hands | Sport

Nikola Jokić returned to the floor, obviously fell out of rhythm and then carelessly started on Anthony Edwards.

Nikola Jokić played fantastically match against Minnesota although he played less than 30 minutes. His Denver smashed Minnesota, took a 1:0 lead in the series, and he’s a Serb did what he wanted his guards Rudy Gober and Carl Anthony Towns,

We also saw a fight in this match at the end of the third quarter when Kyle Anderson hit Christian Braun after which chaos broke out on the field, and Nikola Jokić was on the bench. When he returned to the field in the middle of the fourth quarter with seven minutes left in the match, he did something that is not expected of him.

The two-time back-to-back NBA MVP hit it off Anthony Edwards with both hands on the chest! He was late on the tackle for the Timberwolves’ speedy guard, then carelessly extended his arms to Edwards in an attempt to stop him from penetrating. However, he misjudged his movement and both hands ended up on the balls of the Minnesota guard, who fell as if mowed down.

Watch that moment:

Because of this, the referees stopped the match for a while and went to watch the video. After a long review of the video material, they concluded that the Serbian center exaggerated and awarded him an unsportsmanlike personal foul.

However, as soon as Edwards fell, Jokić admitted his mistake, extended his hands to his rival and showed how much he appreciates fair play. Without question, he accepted the punishment that was given to him and continued the match. In the end, he finished the game with 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.