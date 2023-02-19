The Serbian basketball player revealed some of his plans for the future and told what he wants in his professional career.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/nuggets

Although he has been one of the best players for years NBA rightand this season he is going for his third MVP award among the best basketball players in the world, it is obvious that Nikola Jokić does not fit in everything into the world of American professional sports. A lot of noise, lights that are constantly on towards the stage and a situation where every step is being followed do not please the guy from Sombor…

Jokić does not hide it. And during the conference in Salt Lake, before this year’s All-Star game, he talked about the things he doesn’t like. Journalists were interested in how the best center in the NBA will behave when he ends his playing career, and Nikola surprised them a little with his answer. After it is chose Vlatko Cancar and Aaron Gordon as teammates he would like to see survive the apocalypsehe also revealed that he hates cell phones and being famous.

“I won’t use a phone when I finish my career. I can do without all that, I just need youtube so I can watch horse racing. That’s it,” said Nikola Jokić and then added what is the most difficult thing for him in his professional career: “Media… And fame.“

According to the Serbian center, he has to make statements and attend press conferences so often that it has become tiring and boring. He would much rather spend that time in other ways, on the basketball court, watching horse races, or with his family, which grew at the end of 2021 when he and his wife Natalija had a daughter.