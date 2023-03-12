At one time he had a notable NBA career, now he has a podcast, in which he talked about Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić.

Nikola Jokić has two outstanding seasons in the NBA behind him, and in the current championship he is the best player. The Serbian center is located very close to winning the third MVP award in a row, which would put him side by side with only three immortal basketball players who have made NBA history over the years. Some are ready to go further and compare Nikola Jokić with Michael Jordan.

Among them is a famous one Gilbert Arenas, former basketball player and longtime NBA player. In a podcast, he said that there is a category in which Nikola Jokić is right behind “His Flying Highness”, the best basketball player of all time. It is about the position from which they were selected in the draft, that is, that they are Jordan and Jokic are the best “steals” in the history of the league!

“This is a very ‘hot’ opinion! Jokic is the best draft pick since Michael Jordan in 1984. He is better than Lebron, we look at the numbers. Lebron was the 1st pick in the draft, so he has to play like he is the first draft pick Jordan was the third pick in the draft and that makes everything he did even bigger. Nikola Jokić is from the second round, from the 47th position in the draft and actually plays as if he is the first pick“, said Arenas, and then started listing the things that Nikola has done in the league so far. Listen to that insert:

Gilbert Arenas says that the top 3 draft picks in NBA History are: 1. Michael Jordan (#3 in 1984)

2. Nikola Jokic (#41 2014)

3. Kobe Bryant (#13 1996) Agree or disagree?pic.twitter.com/gTkvgTbkQR — Swipa (@SwipaCam)March 10, 2023

In the continuation of the conversation, Guilbert also explained why he considers Jordan to be the best draft pick of all time. Also, he added that this would be his position even if Michael was taken from the first position, because throughout his career he played better than the other first picks in the draft. We believe that many admirers of the character and works of Michael Jordan could agree with that.

By the way, during his NBA career, Gilbert Arenas was known for his violent temper and occasional incidents in which he participated, but he still left a deep mark on the league. Golden State took him back in 2001 with the 31st pick in the draft, and in addition to that team, he defended the colors of Washington, Orlando and Memphis, before the Chinese adventure. He was a participant in the All-Star match three times, and in 2003 he was named the most improved player in the league.