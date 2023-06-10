Nikola Jokić with Denver to win the NBA title | Sports

Nikola Jokić played another top game in the NBA playoffs and celebrated with Denver in Miami, so he is one victory away from the championship title.

Denver is just one win away from the first championship ring in history after making another “break” on the road in Florida! In the end, Denver won against Miami 108:95 (20:21, 35:30, 31:22, 22:22) and thus currently leads 3:1 in the series, so on the night of Monday to Tuesday, he will have the opportunity to celebrate the title in front of his fans.

In the most physically challenging game of the finals for Denver, they showed once again that they play the best basketball and that even Miami, which is really masterful in the playoffs, is still not a strong enough challenger. Simply, with Nikola Jokić recording historically high numbers in the playoffs, it would be a miracle if Denver doesn’t get the championship ring, while the teammates of the Serbian center must also be proud because they play without big swings.

Nikola Jokić recorded 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists the night before, but he was not the most efficient player of his team as he had to miss minutes at the beginning and end of the game. First because of a wrist injury, then because of personal mistakes that didn’t even exist, but even then the Nuggets handled themselves very well on the floor and showed that they have matured as a team. Until recently, such a thing was not even conceivable, but they learned how to survive certain minutes without Jokić, and that in itself should be enough to win the title.

Jokić had great support from Aaron Gordon, who played the best playoff match of his career with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but the great Bruce Brown also made a great contribution from the bench. He scored 21 points (8/11 shooting), which was needed to replace the somewhat weaker performance of Džamalo Murray – 15 points (5/17) and 12 assists.

Michael Porter scored in double figures, but again with insufficient quality, with 11 points, while Caldwell-Pope (7), Green (3) and K. Brown (1) also scored. On the other hand, Jimmy Butler led the way with 25 points, but for Miami to do something in this series, he simply needed his historic games of 45-50 points, which he simply is not able to provide with such a good defense that Denver plays. And that’s unlikely to change until Tuesday…