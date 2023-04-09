At the end of the season, the Serbian basketball player will not finish with a triple-double average.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić missed Denver’s last match in the regular season due to a calf injury, but it is probably nothing serious, that is, the coach Michael Malone is just saving it for the playoffs. He didn’t want to push with Jokić in the last rounds of the first part of the season, since it was already certain that Denver would go from the first position to the playoffs, so the Serbian ace missed the chance to statistically “circle” the historic season.

In most of the season, Nikola Jokić had a triple-double average, however, in March, he started recording weaker numbers when it comes to assists, so in the end he came up “short” because all of Denver lost his form…

JOKIĆ WAS CLOSE! So far, only two basketball players in the NBA have played a season with a triple-double average. Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook, even four times!

In the end, Jokic has played 69 games this season (missing 13 due to injuries) and is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.. It is also worth noting that he was incredibly accurate with the fewest shots from the field since 2017 (63.8 percent), while he also recorded 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks. It should also be noted that he shot 82.2 percent of free throws and 38.3 percent of three-pointers (0.8 per game). Also, he lost an average of 3.6 balls per game…

We’ll see if this is enough in the end to win MVP recognition, since on the other hand, Joel Embiid was just in the period when Nikola Jokić was “braking” – adding gas. He felt that he would have a chance to get the award he has been wanting for years, so this season in 66 games he has an average of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.