Nikola Jokić’s brothers Strahinj and Nemanja | Sports

Who are Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić, Nikola’s older brothers.

Source: Profimedia

In the course of the current NBA finals Denver – Jami, the brothers of Nikola Jokić, Strahinj and Nemanja, attracted so much attention at times that fans asked for joint photos with them. Known for being almost ran into the field when their younger brother Nikola clashed on the floor with rivals, the Sombors are practically part of the Nuggets team in Denver. After all, after one victory against Miami, coach Mike Malone came right up to the Jokic brothers and hugged them. “He came to Serbia, he also visited me when the national team played against Lithuania. My whole family got to know him, we did some fun things together. In eight years, our relationship has deepened not only on the field. He is a great guy,” he said. is Jokić during the final. Meet Nikola’s brothers now.

STRAHINJA JOKIĆ

Source: MN Press

Strahinja Jokić, Nikola’s older brother, was born in 1982 and also played basketball. He was a big supporter of the best basketball player in the world when he was young, and Nikola’s agent, Miško Ražnatović, recently spoke about this to the American media.

“When we first made contact, I went to Sombor, found the player’s family and talked to them. That family is a great, very stable, old-fashioned Serbian family, which really takes very good care of the children. They were very happy because it is so big “The agency is interested in a kid who, by the way, has never been to the first team’s training. And they accepted to approach the agency, but they wanted to see me,” Ražnatović said. “Two days later they came, we talked, a very good chemistry was created. Especially when it came to Strahinja, his older brother, he was there. At that moment he was very important for that decision and for many other decisions. And in Serbia helped him a lot to help what he is, and it was very difficult,” Ražnatović said.

“Strahinja plays basketball, he is not that talented, but he hates to lose“, said Jokić in an interview about his older brother, who attends all his matches. Strahinja sometimes hits a chair in moments of anger during a match, and in 2019 he also had a problem with the law, because he was suspected of strangling and pushing a woman in apartment. According to media reports at the time, she called for help by using a computer to send a message, and the person she contacted called authorities. Strahinja was charged with second-degree assault and eventually pleaded guilty to two counts and received a suspended sentence sentence, meaning he will not face any punishment as long as he complies with the rules of unsupervised probation.

Strahinja is Nikola’s easily recognizable protector, whose basketball career was interrupted by problems with a back injury, due to which he played in lower leagues in Serbia. It is interesting that Nikola’s middle brother Nemanja also played basketball, he tried to make his way in college in America, but then he still gave priority to school. After all, their Nikola made up for all that later – and in such a way that the whole world was left breathless.

NEMANJA JOKIĆ

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/ Sparta Sports and Entertainment

Nemanja Jokić, Nikola’s middle brother, was born in 1982 and although he is shorter than his brothers (198 centimeters), he was well on his way to success in America, because he played basketball at the University of Detroit Mercy. After that, when Nikola was already building his NBA career in America, Nemanja switched to MMA and started his career successfully, with a score of 3-0. Although he is not as big as Strahinja, everyone was aware of “how Jokić hits” while Nikola’s brothers were ready as guns by the court waiting to rush onto the court in the winter of 2021 and protect their brother in the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Nemanja Jokić, Nikola’s middle brother, was born in 1982 and although he is shorter than his brothers (198 centimeters), he was well on his way to success in America, because he played basketball at the University of Detroit Mercy. After that, when Nikola was already building his NBA career in America, Nemanja switched to MMA and started his career successfully, with a score of 3-0. Although he is not as big as Strahinja, everyone was aware of “how Jokić hits” while Nikola’s brothers were standing by the court, ready as guns, waiting to rush onto the court in the winter of 2021 and protect their brother in the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Of course, much more was heard about them after Nikola’s conflict with Markioff Morris from Miami, who fouled him roughly and “dirtyly”, and then the Serb ran up to him and hit him hard from behind. The American fell to the floor, the rest of the Miami team jumped on Nikola, and Jokić was so protective that they immediately wanted to deal with the Hit team. After that conflict, they even created a Twitter profile and publicly “called out” brothers Morris, Markiff and Marcus. It happened at the end of 2021, after which the whole of America realized that Jokić’s brothers should not be joked with.