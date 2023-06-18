Nikola Jokić’s horse lost at the race in Sombor | Sport

At the hippodrome in Sombor, Nikola saw that his horse did not win the main race of the day.

Source: Kurir / Nemanja Nikolić

Nikola Jokić’s horse “Brenno Laumar” competed in the main race at the hippodrome for the “Town of Sombor Cup” and failed to win first place and the trophy. Nikola was under visible tension as the race progressed, he tiptoed among the thousands present and saw his throat cross the finish line in second place, behind the throat of “Bondo Jet”.

The organizer of the race was Nikola Jokić’s father, Branislav Jokić, otherwise the first man of the “Vojvođanin” club. The race in which the basketball player’s throat finished in second place ended the competitive day that lasted almost five hours at the Sombor racecourse. Nikola’s wife Natalija, Ognjen’s daughter were also present, and everyone noticed the details on Nikola – Jokić’s T-shirt and Jokić’s cap, which he brought from America.

It’s Jokic bought grlo “Brenno Laumar” in the spring of 2021, it is a seven-year-old gelding, which is a descendant of the famous Italian stallion Varena.



01:06 Jokić followed the race of his horse Source: Courier Source: Courier

Nikola was greeted with great applause, ovations and everyone asked him for photos, autographs… That’s why it was expected that after the first race, he withdrew from his stable, and returned for the main event of the day. Ahead of him is a summer vacation that he will spend with his throats.