Nikola Jokić’s horse won the race in Sombor | Sport

Nikola Jokić came to Sombor and now he won the title he came for!

Nikola Jokić arrived in Sombor and got the victory he came for! His most valuable horse Breno Laumar managed to win the “Trotting Derby” with jockey Vladimir Pribić in the saddle. In the main race of the day, this gelding stallion was convincingly first with a time of 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

He was followed by Bondo Jett and Cassius Como, and Breno Laumar led throughout the race. Cassius Como had one attempt to get around him, and in the finish Bondo Jet tried to win on the finish line, but neither Jokic’s stallion nor his jockey allowed a surprise and Breno Laumar took the title again, which he won in 2021.

When it came time for the awarding of the cup, Jokić went down to the track together with Eron Gordon and his family, so they all raised the cup together, which means much more to Nikola than the NBA title.



JOKIĆ IN TRANS – THIS IS THE VICTORY FOR WHICH HE CAME TO SERBIA: He took the cup that is more important to him than the NBA!

Jokić bought this horse in Italy. Breno Laumar is four years old and is a descendant of the famous local stallion Varena. For a while the horse was in Italy, and then he was brought to Sombor and now he continued to win more often. Along with the cup, Jokić will now also earn a cash prize, and now the earnings of Jokić’s horses will reach around 50,000 euros.

