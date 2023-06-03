Nikola Jokić’s impact on Denver’s defense | Sport

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić influenced the events on the court and helped his teammates to defend Miami’s attack.

Izvor: Twitter/matissa15/printscreen

Denver basketball players defeated Miami in the first match of the NBA Finals, and Nikola Jokic he was the most effective player of the game, where he recorded a new triple-double. Although he is statistically the best player of the Nuggets, sometimes the numbers are not enough to show how important he is to the team. Often, the defense of the team from Colorado depends on the basketball intelligence of the Serbian center, and that was the case when he read the action of the team from Florida.

A fantastic video appeared on social networks showing how Jokić affects the game of Denver! After it is realized what kind of instructions Kyle Lauri was getting from the coaching staff, Nikola nonchalantly showed his gun with his fingers, signaling to his teammates what the next attack would look like. After kicking free throws, Miami went into action and tried to “sell” Denver that very attack.

See what it looked like:

Jokic is a genius. He’s absolutely exhausted, yet he still picks up on the fact that the sideline is signaling for a Pistol action (this variation is called “21 Keep”). He notifies his teammates, they are on top of it, and it leads to a back-breaking turnover for Miami.pic.twitter.com/hvRmshmRNV – Mat Issa (@matissa15)June 2, 2023

Jokic knew what the Miami Heat were going to play, so he rotated in time and found himself in the right place at the right time. His instructions from the penalty line were also understood by the other players, so Denver is a little less than eight minutes from the end of the match. made the opponent lose the ball. This move was not crucial for the victory in the first match of the final series, but it perfectly shows how Jokić understands basketball and how much the team depends on him.