Nikola Jokić’s jersey sold for 150,000 dollars | Sports

The Serbian center played in it the third match of the final series against Miami, on the way to Denver’s first NBA title.

The Denver Nuggets basketball players reached the NBA title for the first time in history, and Nikola Jokić confirmed that he is the best player in the strongest basketball competition. He won the MVP award in the West, then he was the MVP of the finals against Miami, and during the series against the team from Florida, he recorded impressive games – perhaps the third match of the finals when he had more than 30 points and over 20 rebounds will be remembered the most! It was the equipment from that meeting that ended up at auction…

And there it reached a record price! One basketball fan he paid as much as 148,020 dollars for the jersey in which Nikola Jokić destroyed Miami, announced Denver’s title and made all the fans of the team from Colorado happy. Check out the gear that paid almost US$150,000 for:

In the aforementioned match played on June 7, Nikola Jokić played 44 minutes in this jersey and registered another brilliant edition in the NBA league. He scored 32 points, had 21 rebounds and added 10 assists. It was enough to win the away game against Miami, and many believe that that game and the return of the “break” broke the series in the finals.



