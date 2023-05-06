Nikola Jokić’s new triple double, but Denver lost | Sports

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić played a superb match for Denver in the third game of the series against Phoenix, but the hosts managed to get back into the series and it is now 2:1.

Source: Profimedia

Phoenix managed to defeat Denver 121:114 (29:31, 38:21, 23:36, 31:26) and to “return” to the series, now it’s 2:1 for the Nuggets, however, based on everything seen, it seems that Nikola Jokić’s team is still and how capable of going to the finals of the West. They provided more than good resistance to Phoenix on their field, and if they had been a little more precise at the beginning of the last part, they might have been able to win, so they led themselves to defeat through mistakes.

During that time, Serbian basketball player Jokić wrote new pages of history in the NBA. He became the first in the history of the playoffs who managed to record more than 25 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in one game, but the question is how much he will be happy because his team did not manage to win.

Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 25+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a Playoff game FINAL MINUTE ON ESPNpic.twitter.com/p6y7glzbL4 — NBA (@NBA)May 6, 2023

In the end, Jokić finished the match with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists (!!!), which is really incredible, but he will not be happy that he lost six balls, and because of the good defense of Phoenix, he tried the shot 19 times. It seems that the players of the opposing team “forced” him to make so many assists since he had to get rid of the ball in key moments, and if his teammates were a little more precise, he might have been able to set a record in this category in the playoffs.

Jamal Murray played another very good playoff match as he scored 32 points (with ten more shots than Jokić), and had six more rebounds and five assists. Michael Porter Jr he added 21 points and 12 rebounds, while only Bruce Brown had double figures with 11.

On the other hand, Devin Booker continued to be the leader of Phoenix and played an almost perfect match. He scored 47 points on 80 percent shooting (20 of 25), and had six rebounds and nine assists. Only Kevin Durant (38.7%) was in double figures – with 39 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. It’s worth noting that TJ Warren played more than good defense and ended up with a plus-minus of +20.

The next match will be played on the night of Sunday to Monday at two in the morning when Phoenix will also be the host. Let’s remind you, four victories are needed to advance.