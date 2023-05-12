Nikola Jokić’s statement after reaching the final of the West | Sport

Nikola Jokić made a statement on the field immediately after the victory against Phoenix.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic played, he took Denver to the finals of the West in the NBA league. He recorded a new triple-double (32, 12as, 10sk) and knocked off Phoenix on the road in Game 6 (125:100) for a 4-2 overall victory in the series. Now he is waiting for the winner of the duel between the Lakers and Golden State.

After the match, the Serbian player made a statement on the field and, as expected, he was in a great mood. First, he was asked about the mentality with which the team entered the sixth away match. “Just like in every game, we knew what to expect, like playing at home, to be aggressive, to make them take hard shotswe succeeded,” said Jokić.

He especially praised Kentavius ​​Caldwell-Pope, who had a great match (21, 5 points, 3 assists). “He was a champion, in fact he is a champion, he knows what it takes to winhe’s excellent in defense, he knows how to score points in attack, he’s loud, he knows what to say.”

Denver is in the conference finals again, for the first time since 2020, and Nikola answered in his own style what he will do while waiting for the series between the Warriors and the Lakers to end. “I will probably watch my friend who is participating in horse racing in Italy, I will be with my family, I hope it will be sunny and I can be outside at the pool. I will relax,” concluded Jokić.