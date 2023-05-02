Nikola Jokić’s statement after the second match with Phoenix | Sport

Nikola Jokić spoke with Stefani Redi after the second game with Phoenix.

Nikola Jokić showed everyone why he is the NBA MVP. In the second victory against Phoenix (97:87), he scored 39 points, with 16 rebounds, 5 assists and brought Denver one step closer to the goal, they need two more victories to pass.

At the end of the game, Nikola first stopped and talked to Stefani Redi for NBA TV and shared his first impressions. “Neither team shot well, there were not many points, a difficult game, we won. We found a way, the defense was excellent, even the shots they scored were with our good defense and that’s the recipe for how we should play,” began Jokić.

He didn’t have an assist in the first part, by the end of the game he had five. Jamal Murray (10 points, 3/15 from the field) and Michael Porter Jr. (5, 2/7 from the field) were not at their level, so the Serb shot and scored much more. “I don’t think about it, if I see an open teammate I’ll pass, if I’m open I’ll shoot. In this part of the season you have to do everything you need to win the game.”

Stefani reminded Nikola of the statement of coach Michael Malone, who emphasized that the team is “hungry for success”. “We know what we want to do, we don’t need attention, we don’t need that kind of noise. We know it’s just us, we think about ourselves and that’s how we approach every match,” concluded Jokić.