Nikola Jokić’s watches | Sport

Nikola Jokić has three expensive watches that he likes to wear.

Source: Youtube/NBA finals

Nikola Jokić is the best basketball player in the world and there is no doubt about that. He brought Denver the first title in the history of the franchise, he was the most responsible for the triumph in the final series against Miami (4-1) and after all that he came to Serbia. Straight from Belgrade, he headed to Sombor, where he will be at the equestrian races on Sunday at the city’s hippodrome. During that time, many noticed one detail – his watch.

The Serbian center has three watches in his collection, he probably took them all with him to his homeland, and one of them was on his arm in the final and remained there on the plane. It is a watch of the brand “Rolex” and it costs about 18,000 euros. It is made of stainless steel, and he attracted a lot of attention because he wore it in press conferences during the final with Miami.

Another watch that he often wears is a waterproof watch by the brand “Hublot” with a diameter of 45 millimeters and an automatic mechanism, and its value is estimated at around 33,000 euros. He was also seen with another watch, a “Cartier” watch. More precisely, “Cartier Caliber Chronograph” which was first made in 2010 and belongs to the group of sports watches. The diameter is 42 millimeters and the leather strap. Its price is around 7,000 euros. See also what the “Rolex” watch that Nikola wore at the final looks like: