Nikola Jović and Nikola Jokić close to the NBA final | Sports

Not only is it certain that Serbia will have one representative in the NBA finals, but it seems that there will be two.

Unless some miracle happens – in the finals of the NBA League for the 2022/23 season, we will watch Denver and Miami! It is known that the Nuggets took a 3:0 lead against the LA Lakers on the night of Saturday to Sunday, while the “heat” reached the same result against Boston. They made two “breaks” on the away court, so that the night before they achieved the first victory in the series on their home court and that more than convincingly, which speaks volumes about how much more ready they are at the moment than the Celtics 128:102 (30:22, 31 :24, 32:17, 35:39).

So, it seems that “two brooms” in the East and West finals are in the works, which is very unusual, and the common thread for Denver and Miami is that they play team basketball with stars of teams that are underrated by the public. Thus, Jokić played even better when he was undeservedly deprived of the MVP award, while Butler plays “out of spite” because many ignore him in conversations about superstars.

The night before, he didn’t shine as well as he can, he scored 16 points, had eight more rebounds and six assists, while the rest of his team was really good. Vincent continues to shoot phenomenally for three, so with six shots from nine attempts he reached 29 points, Robinson had five of seven for 22 points, while Martin made four of seven attempts – and had a total of 18 points.

Jimmy Butler calls timeout for the Celtics Heat by 23 over Boston in the 3rd quarter!pic.twitter.com/8UNiaCCrSz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp)May 22, 2023

On the other hand, the best player in Boston was Jason Tatum, who hit every third shot and only reached 14 points and ten rebounds, while Brown, Pritchard and Williams were also in double figures with 12 each and Cornett with 11. Not enough for a team that wants to to fight for the championship ring, and in the middle of the third part it became clear who would win. That opened up a chance for basketball players who had little playing time to be on the court, so it was Nikola Jović spent five minutes and recorded two points and three rebounds.

Let’s remind you that Nikola Jokić will have a chance to win with Denver on the night between Monday and Tuesday with a total score of 4:0 on the away court, while Miami will try to do the same a day later.