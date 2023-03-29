Nikola Kalinić’s statement after the match Partizan – Barcelona.

Source: MODNO/Nemanja Stanojčić

He said that his team played a very good, solid and mature match and that he and his teammates knew that the Black and Whites “would start to miss at some point”. According to his assessment, when Barcelona “strengthened” the defense in the second half, they were on their way to victory.

“It’s not something new, but of course, it’s always nice to play. That’s why you play sports, people came to see your team, the opposing team, it was fun, as always. I did and I didn’t have an additional motive, it’s always interesting against Partizan , we played a mature, solid match, controlled the rhythm and tempo and ended up winning much more easily than I honestly expected. I think we raised the level of defense in the third quarter, we started to play even harder, they started to miss some shots, not everything they hit in the first half, from dribbling and pick-and-rolls, was realistic. There were no tricks, but we knew they would start to miss, and it happened in the second half, and that’s when we ran away… After that, it got easier and easier.”

After Partizan’s legend Mica Berić openly criticized the judgesand coach of black and white Željko Obradović said that he has nothing against his playersBarcelona coach Sarunas Jasikevicius also spoke about Dante Exum after the match.

Journalists asked him does he regret not keeping him last summerafter the Australian poured in 24 points in a packed Stark Arena.

