Nikola Kalinic scored a possibly decisive three-pointer in the match Barcelona – Zvezda, for the defeat of his former team.

Nikola Kalinic scored probably the decisive basket in the Barcelona wins against Red Star. With the score 80:76, ​​he got a big space in the distance and punished Filip Petrušev’s skating unhindered, hitting a three-pointer for a big “plus 7”.

Zvezda’s coach Duško Ivanović called a time-out at that moment, Petrushev responded immediately with a basket with a foul (for 79:83), but Barcelona found a way to defend themselves and preserve the advantage until the end. In such a situation, this basket still had the weight of a winning triple, look at it:

As is well known, Nikola Kalinic played for Zvezda in two terms and on both occasions he won all three domestic trophies with the red and whites. Last season, he was the leader of the team that won the Serbian and regional titles and thus made a huge contribution to Zvezda playing in the strongest competition this season. Now she is a rival and Zvezda fans probably knew better than Barcelona fans that in this situation Kalinic would not miss the decisive game.

