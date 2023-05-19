Nikola Kalinić did not play the whole quarter against Real at F4 | Sport

Why didn’t the Serb play in the semi-finals of the Final Four?

Source: tv.euroleague.net/screenshot

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Final Four again this year, thus entering the final against Olympiakos, scheduled for Sunday. The spectators found it strange that the Serbian basketball player Nikola Kalinic did not even set foot on the court in the last quarter, but sat on the bench of Barca, even though the coach Sharun Jasikevicius For 10 minutes, he unsuccessfully searched for a way for his team to lose in the end and for Real to somehow stop.

Although he did not succeed, as the final result shows, Kalinic sat behind him the whole time and in the most important quarter of the season he didn’t even set foot on the flooralthough by then he played 18 minutes, during which he scored six points and grabbed two rebounds.

At one point, the broadcast cameras also caught the conversation between Kalinić and Jasikevičius, and it is unclear whether there was some conflict between the two on Wednesday or simply “Šaras’s” decision to play in a different way against Madrid.

During that time, the team of the Spanish coach Jesús Mateo controlled the last quarter, starting with the “breaking” points of Sergio Ćac Rodriguez, and Mario Hezonja put the point on the victory with a three-pointer in the end. The Croatian made a huge contribution to the triumph of the “royal club” from the wing positions, and his job was certainly made drastically easier when he did not have Kalinić opposite him, who nevertheless failed to enter the final of the Euroleague again, in which he triumphed with Fenerbahce in 2017 under the leadership of Željko Obradović.

(WORLD)