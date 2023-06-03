Nikola Karabatić has 21 titles in 22 seasons Sport

Nikola Karabatić continued to write history and won another state champion title!

History! The greatest handball career ever continued, and how could it be otherwise, with a trophy! PSG defeated in the 29th round of the French championship Nant 32:25 and thus managed to secure the championship title in the round before the end of the regular part of the competition.

The greatest French handball player of all time Nikola Karabatić due to injury, he did not play in this match, just as he will not be there in the Final Four of the Champions League in Cologne, the Frenchman of Serbian origin was nevertheless a very important part of the trophy season and lifted the 21st trophy of the national champion in 22 seasons in his career!

In his first four seasons in Montpellier, he won the French championship in a row, then he won four titles in Germany with Kiel, then returned to Montpellier, where he won two more titles. He went to Spain and was champion twice with Barça, and then returned to PSG, where he has been champion since 2016. In fact, only in the 2012/13 season with Montpellier did he not win the title in the domestic championship.



Due to problems with the transport of the equipment, which got lost somewhere on the way from France to Serbia, the players of Montpellier had to play in the equipment of their opponent – Partizan. It was interesting to see one of today's best handball players, Nikola Karabatić, warming up in his home town of Niš in Partizan equipment and a T-shirt that read: "Europe is all black and white". Partizan, as a true host, went out to meet its sports rival and lent it its equipment. A nice gesture in black and white.

On top of all that, he has won three Champions Leagues, three gold medals from the Olympic Games, four gold medals from the World Championships and three gold medals from the European Championships. This year, his younger brother, the pivot, lifted the trophy as team captain Luka Karabatićand the title was taken by i Petar Nenadic which is tcame at the end of the season as a replacement for the injured Karabatić.