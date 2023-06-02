Home » Nikola Karabatić with PSŽ is the champion of France Sport
Nikola Karabatić continued to write history and won another state champion title!

Source: Profimedia

History! The greatest handball career ever continued, and how could it be otherwise, with a trophy! PSG defeated in the 29th round of the French championship Nant 32:25 and thus secured the championship title in the round before the end of the regular part of the competition.

The greatest French handball player of all time Nikola Karabatić due to injury, he did not play in this match, as he will not be there in the Final Four of the Champions League in Cologne, but the Frenchman of Serbian origin was still a very important part of the trophy season and lifted the 21st trophy of the national champion in 22 seasons in his career!

In his first four seasons spent in Montpellier, he won the French championship in a row, then he won four titles in Germany with Kiel, then returned to Montpellier, where he won two more titles. He went to Spain and was champion twice with Barça, and then he returned to PSG, where he is the champion from 2016 until now. In fact, only in the 2012/13 season with Montpellier did he not win the title in the domestic championship.

On top of all that, he has won three Champions Leagues, three golds from the Olympic Games, four golds from the World Championships and three gold medals from the European Championships. This year, his younger brother, the pivot, lifted the trophy as team captain Luka Karabatićand the title was taken by i Petar Nenadic who during the season came as a replacement for the injured Karabatić.

