Nikola Milutinov convinced that Serbia is not the favorite in Mundobasket | Sports

Nikola Milutinov is brutally honest about Serbia’s position at Mundobasket.

Izvor: MN Press/Stelios Stefanou/Eurokinissi

When the Serbian national team participates in a competition, it is always one of the main favorites to win a medal, however, the center Nikola MIlutinov believes that the “eagles” are not in the competition for gold at the upcoming World Championship. “I have played before as a center in the starting five, so I have experience, I am used to that role and I will do my best to do this job to the best of my ability. Of course, I would be happier if Nikola Jokić was here with us, but that’s how it is. I will try to fill that gap, although it is almost impossible,” Milutinov said, Eurohups reports.

The basketball player, who wore the jersey of the Greek Olympiakos again this summer, believes that the absence of Nikola Jokić, Vasilij Micić, Aleksej Pokuševski and Nikola Kalinić is a big blow for the national team. “Delighted that Jokić was the MVP of the NBA twice, and last season he won the championship with Denver. I am proud of him, I know how much hard work he put in in previous years. I know how focused and dedicated he was to achieve all that and I’m really happy about that. I’m sorry that he and the other players won’t be with us, but we have Bogdan Bogdanović, our captain and main player. At least he’s here,” said Milutinov and added: “Many teams are favorites for the gold medal, I can’t choose just one, but we are certainly not among them.“.

Basketball national team of Serbia she defeated Greece on Tuesday evening in the first round of the “Acropolis Cup”, and then, the day after, the “eagles”. defeated by Italy. This tournament is just a prelude to the World Championship, which is held in Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan at the end of August and the beginning of September. Serbia will perform at Mundobasket in group B together with the selections of China, Puerto Rico and South Sudan.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:38 NEW PROBLEM FOR PEDESTRIANS, BUT THERE IS GOOD NEWS! Jaramaz dropped from the roster for Mundobasket, but these guys joined the Eagles! Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

