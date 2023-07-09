Home » Nikola Mirotic arrived in Belgrade | Sport
Is this a sign that Mirotic is coming to one of the “eternal rivals”?

Source: MN Press/Instagram/_m_cadjenoviic_

Everyone wants Nikola Mirotic, and he is supposedly in Belgrade. Belgrade media reported that he was seen at the airport in Surčin, and that fueled the rumors that he was close to joining Crvena zvezda or Partizan. It is clear that Belgrade’s “eternals” inquired about him, but Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Monaco, Olympia from Milan...

It is clear that he will not stay at Barcelona, ​​with whom he has a contract for another two years, as the Catalans cut their budget and want to see him at another club. Barca owes him 22,000,000 euros for the next two seasons, which they do not want to pay, and it remains to be seen where he will end up.

What is certain is that on Friday he was in Podgorica, at the liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection in Podgorica on the occasion of the day of Peter and Fevronia. Allegedly, after that I will head to Belgrade. Here is how he looked at the liturgy:

Source: Instagram/_m_cadjenoviic_

Last season, Mirotic averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds per match in the Euroleague, and he was in Barcelona since 2019. Before that, he played for Real Madrid, and in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls. New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

