Nikola Mirotić in Dubrovnik at the wedding | Sport

While everyone is waiting to Nikola Mirotic moved to Partizanhe announced himself first with a mysterious photo by the sea, and then he revealed to the whole world where he was. The recent ace of Barcelona is in Dubrovnik this Saturday, at the wedding of the famous Croatian basketball player Ante Tomić, also a former ace of the Catalans, who signed today’s most important contract and married Katarina Štimac in the Church of St. Blaise.



Tomić even spent eight years in Barcelona, ​​where he became a club legend and the first captain in history. His wife is a former basketball player and the owner of a successful company. The two have been together for years and have two daughters, Annabella and Aria. Look at the photos from the wedding, where Mirotic must have received messages from impatient Partizan fans to hurry to Belgrade, to join Željko Obradović’s team.

Mirotic is still bound by contract with Barcelona, ​​with which he has been looking for a “way out” of the expensive contract that both parties want to terminate. In the last few days, it has become clear that Nikola will come to Partizan and the countdown to his signing for the black and whites has practically begun, which would make Obradović’s team without a doubt a super-team, led by Mirotic and captain Kevin Panter.

In the meantime, it was announced from several sources that Mirotic will sign a contract for two seasons (“one plus one year”), and he also appeared in the media the amount of his salary.

