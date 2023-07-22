Home » Nikola Mirotić in Partizan says Ivana Maksimović Andđušić | Sports
World

Nikola Mirotić in Partizan says Ivana Maksimović Andđušić | Sports

by admin
Nikola Mirotić in Partizan says Ivana Maksimović Andđušić | Sports

First-hand information – from the Partizan locker room!

Source: MN Press/instagram/ivanamaksimovic

The wife of Partizan basketball player Danilo Andušić, Serbian Olympian Ivana Andušić Maksimović, announced that Nikola Mirotić will soon switch between black and white! In a conversation with followers on Instagram, she gave a short answer to the question about Mirotic in Partizan: “People, count carefully, soon all troubles will be solved“.

While everyone is waiting for the signature of Nikola Mirotic for the black and whites after his farewell to Barcelona, any more specific information further increases the euphoria among Partizan fans. The arrival of the best player of the Euroleague for last year in the team of Željko Obradović has long been seen as a “done deal”, but the tension is certainly growing until that work is nearing its end. Nevertheless, this “insider” information from the black and white locker room proves that the matter has been agreed and that Nikola will definitely become a member of the ABA League champions in the coming days.

Mirotic played for Barcelona for the previous four years, before that he spent five years in the NBA, from which he suddenly returned to Spain, where he grew up in Real Madrid. His qualities are known even to those who follow basketball superficially or very little, and he arrives in Belgrade to be the leader of the team, together with Kevin Panter, who, under Obradović’s leadership, will become one of the favorites to win the title of European champion!

In the meantime, Barcelona will receive a huge sum of money in court for a unilateral termination of the contractbecause Barca practically fired him on Thursday evening and did not end the collaboration with the player who brought them two Spanish championship titles and three participations in the Final Four of the strongest competition.

See also  "I see those dead on Bucha's asphalt every day, words cannot tell the horror"

00:05 Danilo Andušić’s wife revealed when Mirotic signed for Partizan Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: News Website Experiences Technical Difficulties

Mar-a-Lago Trial May 20, 2024: Trump Spends Half...

The home of Belgian MEP Maria Arena was...

Efforts to Locate American Soldier in North Korea:...

North Korea launches several cruise missiles into the...

Millennium Live, killer robot without human control: can...

Why are storms so strong | Info

“With Erdogan efforts to reactivate wheat deal” |...

Palermo Ladies Open, Sorribes Tormo in the semifinals...

Barcelona’s Cruïlla de Tardor announces its first numbers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy