Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to Partizan Sports

Nikola Mirotic is back in the Serbian capital to become a Partizan basketball player!

Izvor: Bane T. Stojanovic/ATAIMAGES

Nikola Mirotić came to Belgrade and will soon become a Partizan basketball player! On Sunday, he arrived at Belgrade’s “Nikola Tesla” airport, where he was met by Serbian musician Cvija, who is a big fan of Partizan. Nikola posed next to him, and that photo lit up social networks and once again announced what will apparently happen soon – Mirotic’s signature for the black and white!

In the previous days, virtually all doubts about Nikola Mirotic joining Željko Obradović’s team in the biggest transfer of Serbian basketball were removed. His official farewell to Barcelona, ​​where he arrived in 2019 from the NBA, is just expected. His parting with the Spanish giant did not go smoothly, it took longer and increased the impatience of Partizan fans who cannot wait for the club’s confirmation of the biggest transfer.

On Saturday, Mirotic was in Croatia, at the wedding of local basketball ace Ante Tomić in Dubrovnik, and a rested day later he came to Serbia, where, according to unofficial information, he will play the next two seasons for the black and whites. With him and Kevin Panter as team leaders, Partizan will have the highest ambitions, and the euphoria will “break through the ceiling” months before the start of the season.

