Nikola Mirotic leaves Barcelona because of salary | Sports

Barcelona decided to “cut” the budget for the next season – and drastically

Source: MN PRESS

Barcelona is making a big “restart” after the debacle at the Final Four of the Euroleague in Kaunas. The club management wants to reduce the budget by between 20 and 25 percent. Given that the previous budget was 44 million eurossports director Juan Carlos Navarro will have to “cut” that money by at least eight to 11 million.

Spanish media and specialized portals write that Nikola Mirotic will be the first on the list of players who will have to give up part of their income, because he has the highest salary and did not justify it in Lithuania. After playing one of the worst matches of his career in the semifinals, the basketball player who earns five million euros a year will be faced with a choice – or to accept that his income is cut in half or to leave.

Nikola came to Barcelona in 2019, in a sensational transfer from the NBA, but he failed to lead the team to the third European Championship title in Barcelona’s history. Mirotic has two years left on his contract and according to reports from Spain, he intends to see it through to the end, but Barcelona will apparently not want to do it under the current circumstances.

“I have a contract with Barcelona and I would like to finish it. But in basketball and in other sports, sometimes players are not able to complete their contracts,” Mirotic said ahead of the match for the third place of the Euroleague in Kaunas, in which Barcelona also lost – against Monaco. “We will see what will happen with my future, but as I said, I have two more years, but nothing has been decided yet”.

Considering Barcelona’s turnaround, it will be interesting to follow the situation surrounding the stay of Nikola Kalinić, for whom the Spanish media also mention the possibility of returning to Crvena zvezda Meridianbet and donning their jersey for the fourth time in his career.

