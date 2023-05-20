Nikola Mirotic missed everything against Barcelona in the Final Four | Sports

A complete failure of Barcelona’s best basketball player

Source: Profimedia

Barcelona failed and lost to Real in the semifinals of the Final Four of the Euroleaguea Nikola Mirotic was disappointing in the game of the season. The best player of the Catalans and according to many the best basketball player in Europe scored only three points and hit only one shot out of 10 from the field in his team’s defeat. Since arriving at Barça in 2019, he has never played as ineffective a match as he did on Friday night in Kaunas.

Coach Šarunas Jasikevičius waited for Nikola to play as he knew how, “kept” him on the field throughout the entire match, and he only received the first basket from the former NBA ace at the beginning of the 38th minute. Then he scored for 63:69, but Real Madrid playmaker Sergio Rodríguez already broke the match at that moment and led the “royal club” to the final. And after that, during the Catalans’ desperate attempts to retaliate, Mirotic once again fired a three-pointer and missed again. He shot 0/7 three-pointers and after the last miss, with two and a half minutes left, he did not shoot again.

Mirotic wins individual awards from season to season, last year he was the MVP of the Euroleague, he was also the MVP of the Spanish Championship, in which he won the 2021 title with Barça, but that main award is missing from year to year. And Barcelona will have to start all over again this summer.