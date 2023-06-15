Nikola Mirotic moves to Armani | Sports

Nikola Mirotic will most likely continue his career in Italy.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Nikola Mirotic is leaving Barcelona. For some time now, there have been talks about financial problems in the Spanish club and the planned reduction of the budget. Allegedly, the directors also asked the former NBA player to accept a lower salary in order to stay with the team, but he apparently refused.

According to the information of Emilija Karčija, journalist of “Sportand”, Mirotic continues his career in Armani. Allegedly, everything has already been completed and he will soon sign a contract with the Italian club led by Ettore Messina from the bench. With him, they will try to attack the Euroleague title next season.

Mirotic was one of the team’s best players this season. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per match. However, the problem was in the final four of the Euroleague, where he scored only 3 points (0/7 for three) in the semi-final defeat by Real, the later champion. In addition, we should not forget that he had disagreements with coach Šarunas Jasikevičius and that on several occasions they had discussions through the media.