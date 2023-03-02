Home World Nikola Morača criminal report of PU Banjaluka | Info
Nikola Morača criminal report of PU Banjaluka | Info

Nikola Morača criminal report of PU Banjaluka | Info

The journalist of “EuroBlica” and Srpskainfo, Nikola Morača, will file a criminal complaint against the police officers from the Police Department of Banjaluka due to alleged illegal behavior.

Source: MONDO

Morača will file a criminal complaint in the next few days together with the lawyer of “EuroBlic”, Svetozar Bajić, related to the recent hearing at the Banjaluka Police Department when he was asked to reveal his source, his mobile phone was confiscated and he was informed that he has the status of a suspect.

It is completely clear that, as a journalist, I could not commit the criminal offense of ‘violation of the secrecy of proceedings’ from Article 337, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Procedure Law of the Republic of Srpska. At the same time, the phone is still in the deposit, so the question arises why it is in the deposit, if, as they said before, it is not a priority for them. Because of everything they did after the invitation to the informational interview and their actions in the specific case, the law allows me to file a report for the illegal actions of police officers“, explained Morača, writes “Srpskainfo”.

As we previously announced, Morača was questioned about the circumstances of the texts he authored, in which he wrote about the criminal act of rape that was reported in Banja Luka. In addition to Morača, the police also questioned the editors of “Blic” and “Srpskainfo” Siniša Trkulja and Boris Lakić.

The Banjaluka Public Prosecutor’s Office subsequently issued a statement stating that under the supervision of the Banjaluka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, they are undertaking investigative measures and actions against the NN official and the three aforementioned journalists and editors on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of breaching the confidentiality of proceedings.

Let us remind you that numerous journalists supported Morača during a spontaneous gathering on Saturday at Trg Krajine. They later walked to the Banjaluka Police Department, where they picked up phones with a graphic with the hashtag “#vratitetelefon”.

