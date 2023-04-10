Nikola Otašević really had a colorful career, but you certainly didn’t know this piquantery.

Source: MN PRESS

We learned all about Nikola Otašević during his guest appearance on the “Jao Mile” podcast. From the fact that he had problems because he beat Partizan, through the story of his football career in the “concrete league”, all the way to the Inter-Municipal Youth Sports Games.

As a resident of Užice, he played for his city at the MOSI games in Požega, and since it was in the neighborhood, he decided not to return home. The team went out into the city, and after that they decided to sleep in the car before morning. Someone on the seat, and Otašević in the trunk!

“I remember one season there were MOSI games in Požega and Požega is close to us. Where are we going to return, we are not going to return… The matches start at eight in the morning. Us in the evening in the city, the four of us main players. They all went to sleep, we spent the whole night in the city, in the morning we play against Čajnič. And now, around five in the morning, they ask where are we going to go back now? I also park my car next to the field!”began Otašević, and then revealed that in the morning he scared his opponents!

When the opposing team arrived, they thought that the team from Užice would not even appear on the field, but they woke up the team sleeping in the car with the ball!

“Me in the trunk, these three sleep inside and we hear the ball in the morning. They say there is no Užičan, they won’t even come. I open the trunk: ‘Who won’t come?’ The four of us, when another one comes, we destroy them all!“, said the great Nikola Otašević.

