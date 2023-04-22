Nikola Pilić on Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune | Sports

Legendary tennis coach Nikola Pilić spoke in Banja Luka about Novak and the future of world tennis.

The Serbian Open is entering its final stage, and the ATP spectacle in Banja Luka was watched live by the legendary tennis coach Nikola Pilić these days.

The coach at whose academy Novak Djokovic started before the semifinals of the Serbian Open commented on the failure of his former student in Banja Luka.

“Dušan played probably the best match of his life. Novak is not that fast, he had a big break and I think he needs two, three tournaments before he gets in the right shape.” said Pilić, and then pointed out that when Đoković feels good and is in good shape, nobody can do anything to him.

“If Novak is in sixth gear on hard courts and courts, if he is in full form, it is very difficult to get him. Regardless of Tsitsipas, Rune, Rud, regardless of anyone. Roland Garros is something completely different, that’s where it’s most difficult. is played for 4-5 hours and it is very difficult to predict. But if Novak is in shape, then he is the best player in the world.” said Pilić and commented on Novak’s competition.

“Rune is outstanding, Rud, Tsitsipas, Alkaraz, Saša Zverev… Saša Zverev had an injury and in the Davis Cup he lost to an unknown player. If you have a big break, then it is very difficult to come back, especially in tennis today, where the competition is huge”.

The tennis expert who discovered and created numerous tennis stars also has his favorite when it comes to the next generation of tennis players.

“I think that Rune has huge potential, he plays very attractively, he is physically strong. Now whether he can stabilize himself to use all that potential, that is unknown. But the fact is that he is already in the top 10, and he is 19 years old”Pilić pointed out.

This is the best thing that could have happened to Banja Luka tennis! “I see that it has been very busy in the last three months, the complex is very beautiful and good. Nothing could have been nicer in Banja Luka than to have a tournament where the number one player in the world and the number six player in the world are there and for people to see good tennis.” Pilić believes.

Novak Djokovic recently expressed his concern for Serbian tennis, saying that he does not like the current situation at all, however, Pilić is not pessimistic when it comes to tennis in Serbia and the region.

“Not every generation is the same. You take German football and you say Beckenbauer, Breitner, Rumenige and company, and where are they now? The same in tennis. When a parallel is made with Novak, it is always difficult. The same will be made in For Switzerland with Federer, it’s very difficult. If one generation passes like this without major changes, who’s to say that the next one won’t come with someone from Serbia who will be in the Top 10? You don’t know that.” Pilić concluded.