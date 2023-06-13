Nikola Pilić on Novak Djokovic and Mats Vilander | Sports

The famous tennis creator spoke harshly about Mats Vilander.

Yugoslav and Croatian tennis legend Nikola PilićNovak Djokovic’s teacher in his younger days, in an interview for “Courier” he spoke about Nolet’s beginnings. A day after the Serbian tennis player officially became the most successful tennis player ever, Pilić recalled how Djokovic started to walk that path.

“I was convinced that he would be a good player. However, my job as a coach and former tennis player is like taking diamonds out of a mine, and then you come across a slightly different diamond, the purest. That’s how Novak was. For me, he was an ideal possibility for I told Orlandić then: ‘You have a little Serb, I would come to the futures in Belgrade with him.’ And that’s where he won his first 24 ATP points,” Pilić said.

The legendary “Niki” also spoke about Novak’s father, who together with his wife Dijana gave the greatest support to his son.

“Some love his father Srđan, some don’t, but the two of us are one of the few, if not the only ones, who believed that Novak could go far, and he was 16 years old. He didn’t forget anything, he was a real professional even then. It’s not easy, when you’re a coach, you give a lot to the players and you usually get a little. I got a lot from Novak. My wife once told me: ‘This kid, when he talks about tennis, his sentences are similar to yours’. He was then 13 years old. I believed, I’m self-taught, I studied a lot, my desire to win was in tons, and so is Novak.”

Pilić also spoke about Mats Vilander, a former tennis ace and once a great critic of Djokovic.

“Well, let Vilander go, he’s a jerk who said all kinds of things, and now he’s changed the game. As for Novak, just let God give him health. All the tennis players from the top are Spartans, maybe Novak is an extremist in this matter and is the oldest conqueror Roland Garros, I take my hat off to him. I was not interested in names, but in numbers, and there are numbers that say he is the best in history. The favorites of the Western press were Nadal and Federer, and then someone from a small country comes and disturbs the accounts. He should have been punished , to make him what they tried in Australia, but talent and desire won and now no one can say that he is not the best in history,” Pilić concluded in an interview for “Kurir”.