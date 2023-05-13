Nikola Tešić cup with RK Mladost – next season derby with RK Borac | Sports

“With us, camaraderie comes first, and then sport,” emphasized Mladost handball player Nikola Tešić, who will have the opportunity to play against his former club next season.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Mladost is the champion of Republika Srpska and the new premier league member of BIH!

Goran Trkulja’s team celebrated the previously secured title in great style – in the last home game of the season, they scored 39 goals in Slavia’s net, and then took the championship cup.

One of those who made a big contribution to winning the championship title is Nikola Tešić, a former Borca player, who returned from abroad and wore the shirt of a lesser-known Banja Luka club.

Mladost made a big success, so next season Banjaluka will have two BiH premier league players, and Tešić will have the opportunity to play against his former club.

“I am overjoyed. The return and the title immediately – next season we play in the Premier League. We need to see what the financial situation will be and the team to gather, but we are looking forward to playing in the Premier League. I am glad that after 2006, Banjaluka will again have two of the Premier League, which he certainly deserves. We are certainly looking forward to that city derby.”Tešić told MONDO after receiving the championship trophy with his teammates.

In the Mladost team, there is an excellent atmosphere throughout the season, both among the players themselves, and in the relationship with coach Goran Trkulje, who usually cuts the hair of all his players. This togetherness was a decisive factor in winning the title of champion of Srpska.

“Even when I was coming, I saw at the trainings that camaraderie was the most important, and only then something sports. And all our obligations, family, work, socializing came to the fore, and only then sport, and I think that is the biggest the success of this team. The boys were there for each other, whatever happened, that’s the most important thing, because after all, this is a collective sport,” said Tešić.