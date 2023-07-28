Home » Nikola Topić as Facundo Kampaco assistance | Sport
The young Serbian basketball player showed what he learned watching the Argentine

Source: Twitter/nekily168/MN Press

The young basketball player from Zvezda passed the ball behind his back, in a similar way as the Argentinian in red and white did. Topić must have tried this move under Kampac’s influence, see:

And remember how Campazzo did it with an assist to Hasan Martin:

Nikola Topić is playing great for Serbia at the Eurobasket and on Saturday he will have the most important test with Bogoljub Marković and the rest of the Eagles – the semi-final against Germany in Cair. On the other hand, Campazzo finished his episode in Zvezda i in the middle of July he returned to Real Madrid.

