Nikola Topić celebrated his coming of age in Mega | Sport

Nikola Topić came of age, celebration in Mega.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/Mega basket

Nikola Topić came of age and celebrated it on Mykonos. The young Serbian basketball player is preparing with the Mega team, he did not play in the first match against the University of South Carolina (76:73), and his teammates and members of the new club prepared a nice surprise for his birthday.

They sang him a birthday song, and then former Partizan player Novica Veličković came up to him and threw something at him. Then at first he protested when they wanted to put whipped cream on his face, then he caved in and then laughter followed. It can be seen that there is an excellent mood within the team.

Topić won the gold at the European Championship in Niš with the junior national team of Serbia and should soon join the training of the senior national team and make himself available to coach Svetislav Pešić. It will probably be next Sunday before the match with Puerto Rico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

