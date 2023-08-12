Nikola Topić joined the Serbian national team Sport

The great young organizer of the game, Nikola Topić, will join the preparations of the national team of Serbia before Mundobasket!

Source: KSS/Dragana Stjepanović

Nikola Topic officially joins the basketball team of Serbia! MVP of the recently held European Championship for players under 18 years old is after great games on Eurobasket where he was the absolute first figure caught the eye of the American “ESPN”, but after the competition he did not join the seniors.

Although he was on the list of selectors Svetislav Pešić he first formalized the loan from Red stars in Mega, and then flew to Mykonos where he played the first match with the new team. However, after that match, he will still join the Serbian national team, said his manager Miodrag Miško Ražnatović.

“After a great debut for Mega, Nikola Topić left the club’s preparations during the day and flew to Belgrade. In agreement with the coach Pešić, he is expected to do the first training session with the national team tonight.wrote Ražnatović and thus confirmed the words of the first man of the Red Star, Nebojsa Čović, who announced the same a little earlier.

For now, Serbia has only Stefan Jović in the playmaker position from the “pure” units, and Aleksa Avramović and Marko Gudurić take the minutes in that position. Previously, Bogdan Bogdanović knew that he had minutes in that position, and Dejan Davidovac often played point guard in Crvena zvezda, even getting his first minutes in the Euroleague that way. Now the competition will be further strengthened, and maybe we will see Topić on the field as early as Wednesday from 19:00 in the match against Puerto Rico in “Belgrade Arena”.

Nikola Topic, after a great debut for Mega Miss, left the club during the preparation day and flew to Belgrade. In agreement with the coach Pesic, he is expected to do his first training session with the national team tonight!#BeoBasket — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic)August 12, 2023