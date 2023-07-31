Nikola Topić MVP of Eurobasket U18 | Sports

Serbia’s celebration at Eurobasket, Nikola Topić is the MVP.

Serbia is the European champion in junior basketball! Nenad Stefanović’s team defeated Spain (81:71) in the final in Nis and won the gold, led by the official best player of the tournament – Nikola Topić. The great playmaker and son of the legendary national team player Milenko Topić shone from the beginning to the end of the tournament and deservedly received the highest individual award. It will be a huge satisfaction for him and an even greater motivation before coming to the “A” national team, with which he will be preparing for the Senior World Championship.

“I was also put in the national team at the age of 18,” said the president of the Association, Predrag Danilović, who presented Topić with the medal tonight at the national team gathering. “Here, even the president was included then,” laughed Pešić, then talked about Topić. “He was already in the windows, he was at the preparations. We love him, the players love him, he is a fantastic boy, let’s wish him to present the results in Niš at the junior European Championship, to get a medal there. It will be difficult,” he said. is Pešić.

And what it looks like when the champions celebrate! Look, MONDO was on the scene. This is how it looks when the golden generation celebrates a great success and when the famous Spaniard Jorge Garbahosa personally presents Nikola with the trophy. He and Bogoljub Marković are also in the ideal five of the championship.

I WILL WALK, COUNT ON NIKOLA – HE IS THE BEST IN EUROPE! Topić is the MVP of the European Championship!

