Crvena zvezda made it to the finals of the qualifying tournament for the final eight of the Euroleague thanks to playmaker Nikola Topic.

Source: MN PRESS

The young basketball players of Crvena zvezda made it to the finals of the traditional “Marko Ivković” tournament. Zvezda defeated NGT 96:95 thanks to the incredible game of Nikola Topić, who settled the game with a “flouter” with 1.2 seconds left, thus crowning a match in which he was practically error-free.

In the end, Topić had even at the end of his name 49 points (!), shared 12 assists, had three rebounds and steals eachfor the total utility index 65. It is also worth pointing out that Topić shot superbly throughout the game. He made 10 of 13 two-point attempts, made three 3-pointers in seven attempts, while being flawless from the free throw line (20/20). Previously, he also “broke” Valencia, so it can be said that for now the tournament of young basketball players in Belgrade belongs to him.

Apart from the incredible Topić, only two other red-white players were in double figures – Lazar Gačić had 15 points, and Andrija Vuković added 10while he dominated for NGT from Belgrade David Mirkovic with 32 points and 11 rebounds, respectively Vasilije Todorović added 23.

Crvena zvezda will play in the final against the better team from the duel between Mega and INSEP Paris, and it is worth adding that the champion of the Belgrade tournament will secure a place in the final eight of the Euroleague tournament for young basketball players.

