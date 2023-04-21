Nikolija regrets plastic surgery | Entertainment

One of our most popular singers, Nikolija Jovanović, revealed what she changed about herself, as well as which corrections she regrets.

The daughter of Vesna Zmijanac, Nikolija is considered one of the most attractive women on stage, unfortunately for many men, her heart was stolen by rapper Relja Popović, with whom she has two daughters. There was a lot of discussion about Nikoli’s appearance and aesthetic procedures, and the singer has now spoken out and revealed all the corrections on herself. Although many public figures do not want to admit any aesthetic correction they have undergone, Nicholas due to numerous speculations, she listed them all, from the first to the last, and pointed out which ones she regrets and which ones she doesn’t.

“I have a desire to share with you everything, as well as what I regret and what I don’t. The first thing I did was the breasts. I had a complex, I was flat as a board. In my twenties, surgery helped me feel good about my body, but now in my thirties, to be able to turn back time, I would never implant silicones. Don’t tell me I can change it now, that would require a lot of scars,” Nikolija said in a video she posted on TikTok and continued listing:

“Another stupid thing I did, which I corrected, is the mouth. My wonderful, beautiful mouth did it because of the fashion that continues to this day. Back then, there were only permanent lip surgeries and they were done distorted over time, I looked like a duck, everything was uneven. Last year, I removed everything unnatural from my mouth and now I have my own, natural mouth again, although unfortunately I had to go through the surgical process. They are big, beautiful and I don’t know what I needed. I did permanent make-up, so I always look like I’m wearing some kind of lipstick, I’m happy with that, huh I also got my eyebrows done and I also regret plucking them out in high school, I would never do that again either,” the singer admitted.



Jovanović also revealed that she had to undergo surgery because of the health problems she had – “And the last thing I did was the nose. I had a deviation, I didn’t have a complex, and I don’t regret it because it’s definitely better this way.”

Finally, Nikolija pointed out that she also had dental surgery, and that there are no natural teeth in the upper jaw: “The upper teeth are veneers, but I would never do anything with natural teeth again, because it can never feel the same, and now I think natural teeth are much more beautiful.”

This is how it looked before all corrections:

