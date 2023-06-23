Nikolija responded to the roll calls | Entertainment

Nikolija Jovanović announced herself on Instagram and responded to negative comments about herself.

The couple is considered one of the most harmonious on the scene, and the singer has repeatedly been the target of comments that she is the reason for the breakup of the group “Elitni odredi” of which Relja was a part. The two met on the set of the video for the duet track “Alcohola litar”, and the group broke up not long after its release.

Nikolija now spoke for the first time on this topic, but also on the ugly comments she encountered throughout her career:

We are transcribing her announcement in its entirety.

“I brought you a new sound 10 years ago, I was the only female artist of this genre in a man’s world, that’s when ‘my mother paid for me’. OKAY. I used to make hits every year: ‘She sold out, switched to folk, phew’! OKAY. I fell in love with the man I’ve been with for 9 years: ‘I broke up the group – the fuck, she should be killed’. OKAY. I’ve been paying for everything myself for my whole career, I’m not anyone’s project, I live from my music – I make songs for my soul:’ this is horrible, go back to your old ways’. OKAY. ‘Don’t take pictures of children, what are you acting like?’ ‘Grow fat, see what you look like!’ ‘You’ll never be like mom.’ OKAY,” she wrote.

“I’ve never been to everyone’s liking, I’ve learned to live with insults ‘because it’s part of public work’. I’ll never respond to hate with hate. I’ll never wave the money I’ve earned. I’ll never try to please you who serve me neatly hate for over a decade now. You are a twitter comment and my life is my family, the love that surrounds me, as well as the music I make. I wish you all to ‘fail’ like me and be happy in life, trust me. Much love , Niki,” she wrote.



