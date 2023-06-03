Nikolina Pišek about Misha Grof | Entertainment

In an interview with the Croatian media, host Nikolina Pišek revealed that her ex-father-in-law and her late husband did not talk

Now, in an interview with Zagreb Info, Nikolina Pišek has revealed that she never had any kind of relationship with Miša Grof before, for the reason that her husband didn’t talk to him either.



When asked by a journalist what her relationship with her father-in-law was like when Vidoje was alive, she said:Non-existent, because my husband had no relations with him. With the fact that I was a collateral victim. We had some civilized relations where we would greet each other in passing and that was it,” said the presenter and added that unfortunately she no longer has a family on that side and that no one asks about her daughter, who she had in marriage with Ristović.

“No one asks about her. When I say nobody, I really mean absolutely never. And that’s sad. I try to explain to myself that no one is obliged to deal with her because I am her mother, so I should protect her. But what I find contradictory is that they want to harm her. Everyone wants to, let’s say, impose on someone and materially take advantage of them, so that they want to harm her, that is, me, that is, me. To make it impossible for us to have some sort of normal life, but they set their sights on the wrong one“.

